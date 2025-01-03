According to the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night and morning the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched 93 Shahed and other types of attack drones over Ukraine.

What is known about the results of air defense operations during the occupiers' night drone attack on Ukraine?

It is noted that air defense units shot down 60 enemy UAVs, another 26 drones launched by the Russian occupation army did not reach their targets and were lost in location.

The massive enemy drone attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 60 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 26 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences), one was in the air. As a result of the Russian drone attack, several hits of attack UAVs on private enterprises and apartment buildings in the Donetsk and Chernihiv regions were recorded. The shot down Shaheds also caused damage in the Kyiv region: private houses and cars were damaged in several areas. Unfortunately, there is one person killed and injured, the Air Force statement emphasizes. Share

What is known about the consequences of the enemy night attack on Ukraine?

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, fires broke out in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of the fall of debris from downed drones of the Russian occupation army.

During the nighttime enemy attack on Kyiv, one woman was injured.

At the same time, the Defense Forces destroyed most of the enemy UAVs on the approaches to Kyiv.

According to representatives of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, four people were injured and one person, unfortunately, died as a result of falling debris from enemy UAVs in the Kyiv region.

Acting Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk informed that in one of the regions of the region, a truck driver died from injuries caused by fragments of a downed UAV. The man died at the scene.

In another area, debris from a downed UAV fell on a private house, causing a roof fire. Three people were injured. A woman born in 1957 has an acute stress reaction. A 16-year-old boy has a cut. He will be hospitalized in a children's hospital. His father has cut wounds to his legs, the report said. Share

In another settlement, a woman was injured on the street. She was hospitalized at a local hospital, where she is receiving all necessary medical care.

In addition, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out an airstrike on Sumy. As a result, civilians were injured.

According to local authorities, seven enemy drones were destroyed over the Sumy region today, January 3. Since the beginning of the year, anti-aircraft guns have already eliminated 17 Russian drones in the skies over the Sumy region.

According to the OVA, a private residential building in the Sumy community was damaged as a result of falling debris from the "Shaheda". The injured are being provided with assistance.