Magura naval drones destroy two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea

Ukrainian intelligence officers successfully destroyed two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea. Another helicopter was also damaged.
Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian helicopters in Crimea
According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 31, special forces from the "Group 13" unit conducted a successful operation near temporarily occupied Crimea.
Using Magura V5 naval drones equipped with missiles, they destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.
According to preliminary information, the crews of both sides were eliminated.
The GUR also reported that another Russian helicopter was damaged and was able to land in a damaged condition.
Russian Mi-8 hit by Ukrainian drone
Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to obtain a radio intercept of the pilot of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter shot down by a missile from a Magura V5 naval drone.
During it, the occupant panickedly explains the nature and consequences of the fire damage to the side.
What is important to understand is that as a result of the GUR operation near the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, a Magura V5 naval drone equipped with missile weapons destroyed one and shot down another Russian Mi-8 helicopter.
