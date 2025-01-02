Magura naval drones destroy two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Magura naval drones destroy two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Magura naval drones destroy two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea
Читати українською

Ukrainian intelligence officers successfully destroyed two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea. Another helicopter was also damaged.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence officers successfully destroyed two Russian helicopters in the Black Sea using Magura V5 naval drones.
  • The naval drones were equipped with missiles and managed to shoot down another helicopter, leaving the crews helpless.
  • The Ukrainian military managed to obtain a radio intercept of the pilot of the downed Russian helicopter, revealing the nuances of this event.
  • The operation to destroy Russian helicopters took place in the waters near the temporarily occupied Crimea, confirming the high level of training of the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian helicopters in Crimea

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 31, special forces from the "Group 13" unit conducted a successful operation near temporarily occupied Crimea.

Using Magura V5 naval drones equipped with missiles, they destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.

According to preliminary information, the crews of both sides were eliminated.

The GUR also reported that another Russian helicopter was damaged and was able to land in a damaged condition.

Russian Mi-8 hit by Ukrainian drone

Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to obtain a radio intercept of the pilot of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter shot down by a missile from a Magura V5 naval drone.

During it, the occupant panickedly explains the nature and consequences of the fire damage to the side.

There was a clap — they hit me. There was a water launch. After that, there was another flash. I didn't see where it went, but the first one went straight to me and exploded somewhere nearby — I felt from the helicopter that some systems failed, — laments the Russian invader.

What is important to understand is that as a result of the GUR operation near the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, a Magura V5 naval drone equipped with missile weapons destroyed one and shot down another Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian helicopter
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian helicopter
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was burned in the suburbs of Moscow — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
A Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was burned in the suburbs of Moscow — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the first time in the world. GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with a naval drone — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
For the first time in the world. GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with a naval drone — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?