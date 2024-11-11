The Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter of the Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was burned in the suburbs of Moscow.
An attack helicopter of the Russian army was burned near Moscow
As Ukrainian intelligence reported, on the night of November 9-10, 2024, a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was destroyed at the "Klin-5" airfield in the Moscow region.
The burned-out enemy helicopter belonged to the 92nd squadron of the 344th center of the combat use and retraining of the flight crew of the army aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine
Recently, it became known that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot managed to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter jet.
Given the fact that this is a Western American-made fighter jet, Russian propagandists began to blame their new loss not so much on Ukraine as on its allies, primarily the United States.
In this way, the Russians do not just mourn the destruction of another Su-34, but also actively incite anti-American sentiment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-