A Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was burned in the suburbs of Moscow — video
Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter of the Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was burned in the suburbs of Moscow.

An attack helicopter of the Russian army was burned near Moscow

As Ukrainian intelligence reported, on the night of November 9-10, 2024, a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was destroyed at the "Klin-5" airfield in the Moscow region.

The burned-out enemy helicopter belonged to the 92nd squadron of the 344th center of the combat use and retraining of the flight crew of the army aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense reminds that for every war crime committed against Ukraine, the occupier will receive a fair punishment, the GUR noted.

Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine

Recently, it became known that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot managed to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter jet.

Russia is on the offensive in Ukraine, but this incident can be seen as a serious failure, because Su-34s are the planes that Russia uses to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, geopolitical analyst Iryna Zukerman, head of Scarab Rising, comments on this event.

Given the fact that this is a Western American-made fighter jet, Russian propagandists began to blame their new loss not so much on Ukraine as on its allies, primarily the United States.

In this way, the Russians do not just mourn the destruction of another Su-34, but also actively incite anti-American sentiment.

They want to prove that Ukraine is just a proxy for the CIA/MI6, etc., which are directly attacking Russia with their equipment, Iryna Zukerman explains.

