Attack on Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 Russian missiles
Attack on Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 Russian missiles

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian missile
The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down three Iskander-K ground-based cruise missiles that Russia used to attack Kryvyi Rih at 2:10 p.m. on January 9.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force effectively intercepted and destroyed three Iskander-K ground-based cruise missiles launched by Russia towards Kryvyi Rih.
  • Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine revealed, including the shooting down of 46 attack UAVs and drones in various regions.
  • Enemy drones launched from Russian cities were dismantled by a coordinated effort involving aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units.
  • The successful defense operation showcases the preparedness and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in safeguarding against hostile aerial threats.
  • Despite damages to private homes in some regions, the Ukrainian Air Force's swift response prevented further consequences and ensured the protection of civilian areas.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 Russian missiles

On the afternoon of January 9, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander missiles.

All enemy air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 09:00, it was confirmed that 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

24 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The downed drones damaged private homes in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions. According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from the areas of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

To repel the attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

