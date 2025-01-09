Attack on Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 Russian missiles

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down three Iskander-K ground-based cruise missiles that Russia used to attack Kryvyi Rih at 2:10 p.m. on January 9.
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 Russian missiles
On the afternoon of January 9, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander missiles.
All enemy air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, as of 09:00, it was confirmed that 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.
24 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The downed drones damaged private homes in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions. According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from the areas of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
