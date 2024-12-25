Air defense forces destroyed 113 Russian air targets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces destroyed 113 Russian air targets

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 25 - what is known
Читати українською

On Christmas Eve, the aggressor country Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukrainian fuel and energy sector facilities with missiles of various types and over a hundred strike drones. Most of the enemy targets were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders were able to detect and destroy 113 Russian air targets.
  • Ukraine's air defense successfully protected the country's fuel and energy sector from enemy attack.
  • The enemy attacked energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and other regions.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 25 - what is known

Ukrainian defenders were able to detect and escort 184 enemy air targets:

  • 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch area — Voronezh region);

  • 10 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area — Belgorod region)

  • 12 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

  • 50 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area — Volgograd Region, Caspian Sea);

  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area — Belgorod region — Russian Federation);

  • 106 Shahed attack UAVs/simulator drones of various types (from the Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions - Russian Federation).

Results of the work of the Ukrainian air defense

To destroy enemy targets, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

According to the latest data, 113 air targets were shot down:

  • 55 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kh-55cm, "Caliber";

  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 54 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types, another 52 did not reach their targets (lost in location).

The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhia regions. Unfortunately, there were casualties as a result of the Russian attack, the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

Ukrainian defenders emphasized that they are always ready to repel an attack and continue to perform tasks to protect the state's airspace.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile flew over Moldova during massive attack on Ukraine
Russian missile flew over Moldova during massive attack on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What to expect from Putin before Trump returns — expert's forecast
Russia has forces at the front, but not for operational breakthroughs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched 12 missiles at Kharkiv — part of the city without heating
Igor Terekhov
Russia launched 12 missiles at Kharkiv — part of the city without heating

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?