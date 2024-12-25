Air defense forces destroyed 113 Russian air targets

On Christmas Eve, the aggressor country Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukrainian fuel and energy sector facilities with missiles of various types and over a hundred strike drones. Most of the enemy targets were destroyed.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 25 - what is known

Ukrainian defenders were able to detect and escort 184 enemy air targets:

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch area — Voronezh region);

10 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area — Belgorod region)

12 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

50 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area — Volgograd Region, Caspian Sea);

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area — Belgorod region — Russian Federation);

106 Shahed attack UAVs/simulator drones of various types (from the Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions - Russian Federation).

Results of the work of the Ukrainian air defense

To destroy enemy targets, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

According to the latest data, 113 air targets were shot down:

55 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kh-55cm, "Caliber";

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

54 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types, another 52 did not reach their targets (lost in location).

The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhia regions. Unfortunately, there were casualties as a result of the Russian attack, the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads. Share

Ukrainian defenders emphasized that they are always ready to repel an attack and continue to perform tasks to protect the state's airspace.