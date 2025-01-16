Ukraine will receive a Grateful mobile air defense system and 150 artillery barrels from Britain

Britain is transferring to Ukraine 150 artillery barrels manufactured by Sheffield Forgemasters and a new Grateful mobile air defense system, designed specifically for Ukraine's needs.
Britain provides new military aid to Ukraine
This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
Starmer also announced that Britain would supply a new mobile air defense system called Grateful, developed and funded jointly with Denmark, to meet Ukraine's needs.
The Prime Minister emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown in no way that he wants peace, citing attacks on civilians in Zaporizhia, attacks on Christmas Day, and ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure.
In 2025, the UK will provide more military support to Ukraine than ever before. We have already committed £3 billion in military aid this year. And we are going further to support the battlefield by providing £2.2 billion in loans, which will be repaid not by Ukraine, but by interest on frozen Russian assets.
Starmer noted that Britain will continue to train Ukrainian military personnel in addition to the 50,000 already trained fighters and will work with partners to scale up training.
Zelenskyy and Starmer signed an agreement on a 100-year partnership between the countries
On January 16, the UK and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement. The document is designed to build strong ties between the two countries across the full spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defense, to science and technology, education, culture, and more.
The corresponding agreement was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit the day before.
