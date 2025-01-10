Britain imposed sanctions on Russian companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz for the first time on January 10. The restrictions will hit Russia's revenues from oil sales.
- Britain's imposition of sanctions on Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz marks a historic move that will impact Russia's oil sales revenues.
- The restrictions aim to deplete the Russian military budget, contributing to saving lives in Ukraine and promoting lasting peace in the region.
- US sanctions against Russian oil companies play a crucial role in combating the main income source for Russia and enhancing collective security.
- The radical measures against the two Russian oil giants are of strategic importance for stability in the region and the security of the Ukrainian people.
- The sanctions reflect a strong stance against the use of oil revenues to fuel military aggression, emphasizing the commitment to promoting peace and security.
Britain imposes sanctions against Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz
The British government noted that Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz produce over 1 million barrels of oil every day, which is approximately $23 billion per year. This is more than the GDP of Jamaica.
The profits of these two companies replenish Putin's (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.) military coffers and contribute to the conduct of the war.
They added that every blow Britain strikes at Russia's oil revenues is another step towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
He added that fighting Russian oil companies would drain Russia's military budget and help save the lives of Ukrainians.
US sanctions against the Russian oil industry
Earlier, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against the Russian companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz.
Thus, all property of sanctioned persons located in the United States or under the control of persons from the United States is blocked.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that such restrictions are radical measures against the main source of income for the Russian Federation.
