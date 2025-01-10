According to representatives of the US government and the Treasury Department, sanctions have been imposed against more than 30 Russian oil refining companies, as well as another company from Serbia.

Which Russian companies are on the list of new US sanctions?

It is noted that the US Treasury Department has resorted to radical measures to fulfill the G7's demands to reduce Russia's revenues from energy sales, including blocking two major oil producers.

The following were subject to new sanctions:

"RN-Drilling" (a structure of Rosneft);

"OFS Technologies" (combining former Baker Hughes assets in Russia),

"RN-GRP",

"RN-Service",

"RN-Vankor",

"Achimgaz",

"Gazprom Shelfproekt",

"Atlas of the National Bank of Ukraine",

"FrakJet-Volga",

"Investgeoservice",

"Naftogaz-Drilling",

"Petro Velt Technologies",

"TNG-Group";

"UDS Nafta".

The United States is taking radical measures against Russia's main source of revenue to finance its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Share

The sanctions also affected the Serbian company NIS, which is a "daughter" of Gazprom Neft.

Russian oil tanker

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, as a result of today's action, all property and interests in the property of the sanctioned individuals that are in the United States or owned or controlled by U.S. persons are blocked.

New US sanctions could hit Russian oil supplies to India

The US is imposing new sanctions on the sale of Russian oil in circumvention of Western sanctions, which could affect the aggressor country's exports of petroleum products to India.

The publication's journalists cite sources from the US oil industry who claim that Washington's new sanctions will significantly affect Russian exports to India.

At the same time, 3 sources from the Indian oil industry emphasize that they expect serious problems with Russian oil supplies due to new sanctions aimed at reducing the Kremlin's revenues, which the criminal regime of dictator Vladimir Putin uses to finance the war against Ukraine.

This is forcing India to look for alternative sources of crude oil from the Middle East and the US.