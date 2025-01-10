The US is imposing new sanctions on the sale of Russian oil in circumvention of Western sanctions, which could affect the aggressor country's exports of petroleum products to India.

What is known about US intentions to disrupt Russian oil exports to India?

The publication's journalists cite sources from the US oil industry who claim that Washington's new sanctions will significantly affect Russian exports to India.

At the same time, 3 sources from the Indian oil industry emphasize that they expect serious problems with Russian oil supplies due to new sanctions aimed at reducing the Kremlin's revenues, which the criminal regime of dictator Vladimir Putin uses to finance the war against Ukraine.

This is forcing India to look for alternative sources of crude oil from the Middle East and the US.

Shadow Fleet Tanker

According to the interlocutors, the new US sanctions will apply to 180 tankers from the "shadow fleet" that transport Russian oil bypassing Western restrictions.

Sanctions will also be imposed against Russian insurance companies such as Ingosstrakh and Alfastrakhuna.

What is known about China's closure of ports for ships of the Russian shadow fleet?

Chinese port operator Shandong Port Group has closed its ports to tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" that have fallen under US sanctions.

Among oil traders, Shandong Port Group controls the main ports on the east coast of China.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about Qingdao, Zhizhao, and Yantai, which remain key terminals for importing oil that has been subject to sanctions.

Traders point out that the ban will increase the cost of supplying Russian oil to independent refiners in Shandong.