The Japanese government has imposed new sanctions against Russia, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and organizations and banning exports to companies from the aggressor country and several Kremlin partner countries.

What is known about Japan's new sanctions against Russia?

According to Chief Secretary to the Japanese Government Yoshimasa Hayashi, the adoption of additional sanctions demonstrates the country's commitment to the G7's efforts to strengthen restrictions against Russia due to the continuation of the ongoing criminal war against Ukraine.

A joint statement by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, and the Ministry of Finance of Japan noted that new sanctions were imposed against 11 individuals, 29 organizations, and three Russian banks, as well as the head of a North Korean trading company and a Georgian bank, who helped the Russian Federation circumvent restrictions.

Flag of Japan

Their assets in Japan will be frozen.

What else did Japan's additional sanctions against Russia affect?

In addition, the Japanese government approved an export ban for 22 Russian companies, including those related to the military sector, as well as equipment manufacturers.

Export sanctions have also been imposed against 31 companies from other countries that helped Russia circumvent sanctions imposed by Western countries.

In particular, 11 companies are located in Hong Kong, seven are located directly in the territory of the PRC, 8 are from Turkey, 2 are registered in Kyrgyzstan, and one each in Thailand, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.

Japan has imposed a ban on the export of 335 groups of goods to Russia.

The list includes, in particular, engines and components for construction equipment, bicycles, communication and acoustic devices, as well as mechanical tools and valves.

The additional sanctions and export restrictions are in line with G7 efforts to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions through third countries, and include a ban on the export of materials that could help strengthen Russia's industrial base.