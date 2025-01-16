Ukraine and Britain sign 100-year partnership agreement

On January 16, the UK and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement. The document is designed to build strong ties between the two countries across the full spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defense, to science and technology, education, culture, and more.

Zelenskyy and Starmer signed an agreement on a 100-year partnership between the countries

The corresponding agreement was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit the day before.

Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the UK are closer than ever. We have reached a new level, it is more than a strategic relationship. We have signed an agreement on a 100-year partnership. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What does the agreement between Ukraine and Britain provide?

The relevant document will promote military cooperation between countries in maritime security through a new structure to strengthen security in the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter Russian aggression.

It will also bring together experts to develop scientific and technological partnerships in areas such as health and disease, agricultural technology, space and drones, as well as to build friendships through educational projects.

In addition, a new British-developed grain inspection scheme will be launched to track stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.

The document also consolidates the UK's position as Ukraine's priority partner in the energy sector, a strategy for the extraction of critical minerals, and the production of "green" steel. Share

From working together on the global stage to overcoming barriers to trade and growth and developing cultural ties, the UK and Ukraine will stand together to renew, rebuild and reform for future generations, the British government said.

The British department also stressed that the 100-year partnership is "an important step in supporting Ukraine's long-term security," ensuring that "it will never again be vulnerable to the cruelty inflicted on it by the Russian Federation." The agreement commits Britain to stand shoulder to shoulder with a sovereign Ukraine for the next century.

Contents of the 100-year partnership agreement

The Office of the President of Ukraine has already published the contents of the agreement on a 100-year partnership between Ukraine and Britain.

The document notes that NATO membership is the best guarantee of its security and the United Kingdom strongly supports Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO membership.

It is recognized that the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine are vital to success on this path and that together the parties can be leaders in many key sectors, championing shared values, open and inclusive societies, and providing opportunities for all.

In turn, Ukraine will continue to build its capacity and capability to prevent and combat corruption in the public and private sectors, in accordance with its commitments under the agreement.

At the same time, the parties agreed on the following:

Strengthening defense capabilities.

Strengthening security and achieving consensus on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Building partnerships in the field of maritime security.

Strengthening economic and trade cooperation.

Strengthening cooperation in the field of energy, climate and the transition to clean energy.

Strengthening cooperation in the field of justice and prosecution.

Counteracting foreign information manipulation and interference.

Strengthening our positions as leaders in science, technology and innovation.

Using the potential of socio-cultural ties.

Cooperation on migration issues.

Starmer arrived in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on an official visit on January 16. He is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and sign an agreement on expanding military cooperation.

It is noted that Starmer is to discuss security guarantees with Zelensky, which will include the possible participation of British military personnel in a peacekeeping force after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.