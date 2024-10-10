Zelensky presented the Victory Plan for Ukraine to British Prime Minister Starmer

On October 10, in London, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, and presented him with the details of the Victory Plan.

The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.

The President presented to Cyrus Starmer the details of the Victory Plan — primarily everything related to the military strengthening of Ukraine. The leaders agreed to develop the Plan together with the Allies.

A victory plan is designed to create the right conditions to end the war in a just manner. This is a bridge to the second Peace Summit. Ukraine can negotiate only from a strong position. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO.

In addition, future defense and financial assistance were discussed during the meeting. Keir Starmer assured that Great Britain will continue to maintain a leadership role in supporting Ukraine.

It is very important that we can show Ukraine our unwavering commitment and support. This is such an important fight for you and for all of us.

Zelenskyi announced the probable dates of the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Speaking about the "victory plan", Zelenskyi said that the document "Fundamentals of Peace", which will outline the detailed conditions for a fair end to the war, will be ready by November. He emphasized that he sees an opportunity in the coming months to lay the foundations for ending the war.

Zelensky said this in a public speech at the "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit next to the Prime Minister of Croatia Andriy Plenkovich.