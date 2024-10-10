Zelensky presented the Victory Plan for Ukraine to British Prime Minister Starmer

On October 10, in London, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, and presented him with the details of the Victory Plan.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Victory Plan aims to create conditions for ending the war with Russia and achieving peace in Eastern Europe by 2025.
- Zelensky emphasized the importance of military strengthening, including permission to strike deep into Russian territory, to negotiate from a position of strength.
- The detailed document 'Fundamentals of Peace' under the Victory Plan is set to outline conditions for a fair end to the war by November, with a goal to end the conflict by 2025.
- Discussions between Zelensky and Starmer also focused on Ukraine's NATO membership invitation and future defense and financial assistance from the UK.
- The alliance between Ukraine and the UK is crucial in supporting Ukraine's fight for peace and stability, with a shared commitment towards ending the war in a just manner.
Zelensky discussed the Ukraine Victory Plan with Starmer
The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.
The President presented to Cyrus Starmer the details of the Victory Plan — primarily everything related to the military strengthening of Ukraine. The leaders agreed to develop the Plan together with the Allies.
The head of state emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO.
In addition, future defense and financial assistance were discussed during the meeting. Keir Starmer assured that Great Britain will continue to maintain a leadership role in supporting Ukraine.
Zelenskyi announced the probable dates of the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
Speaking about the "victory plan", Zelenskyi said that the document "Fundamentals of Peace", which will outline the detailed conditions for a fair end to the war, will be ready by November. He emphasized that he sees an opportunity in the coming months to lay the foundations for ending the war.
Zelensky said this in a public speech at the "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit next to the Prime Minister of Croatia Andriy Plenkovich.
In October, November, December, we have a chance to move things in the direction of peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice — the choice of decisive steps that will allow us to end the war by 2025 at the latest.
