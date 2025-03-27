North Korea has significantly increased military assistance to Russia — what is known

According to South Korea, North Korea sent about 3,000 more soldiers to Russia in January and February. North Korea is also sending more missiles, artillery equipment and ammunition to help Russia.

North Korea increased arms supplies to Russia

Kim Jong-un is increasing military aid to Russia, sending soldiers, missiles and artillery. North Korean troops are suffering heavy losses, but the Kremlin is demanding more.

The military equipment sent by North Korea to Russia includes a "significant number" of short-range ballistic missiles, 170-millimeter self-propelled howitzers and about 220 units of 240-millimeter multiple launch rocket systems.

North Korea sent about 11,000 troops to participate in the war against Ukraine, which was its first participation in a large-scale conflict since the 1950-1953 Korean War.

According to estimates by the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul, about 4,000 of them were killed or wounded.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service has previously attributed North Korea's high casualties to the troops' difficulty adapting to drones and other elements of modern warfare. North Korean forces have been further hampered by the crude tactics of their Russian commanders, who have sent them into assaults without fire support.

However, Ukrainian military and intelligence officials have estimated that the North Koreans are gaining important combat experience and playing a key role in Russia's strategy for war against Ukraine, throwing large forces into the battle in the Kursk region.

The South Korean military report came after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un expressed his unwavering support for Russia's war against Ukraine during a meeting with Russian military official Sergei Shoigu last week in Pyongyang. Share

State media reported that Kim and Shoigu reaffirmed their commitment to upholding a major mutual defense treaty signed last year.