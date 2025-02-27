North Korea sent additional troops to Kursk region — what is known

South Korean intelligence has information that the DPRK regime has sent more than 1,000 additional soldiers to support Russia's war against Ukraine, who have already been transferred to the front line in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

North Korea sent over a thousand soldiers to help Russia

After about a month of lull, North Korean troops have returned to the frontline areas of the Kursk region since early February. Additional North Korean troops have been deployed, the exact number of which is being determined, the intelligence service said.

The agency is currently working to establish the exact number of additional troops Pyongyang has sent to Russia's war against Ukraine.

At the same time, South Korean military officials have announced intelligence indications that the North Korean regime has already sent more than 1,000 additional troops to Russia this year. Share

It is noted that Seoul's intelligence agency took into account reports circulating in the media about the transfer to Russia between January and February of a second North Korean contingent, numbering between 1,000 and 3,000 people, who have already been transferred to the Kursk region using Russian cargo ships and military aircraft.

Last year, the DPRK sent about 11,000 soldiers to Russia, of which at least 300 were killed and about 2,700 more were injured in the fighting in the Kursk region, according to South Korean intelligence estimates.

Due to heavy losses, the North Korean contingent was withdrawn from the combat zone in mid-January for regrouping and recovery.