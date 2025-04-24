Servicemen of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a North Korean platoon in close combat in Kurshchyna.

SSO liquidated a platoon of North Koreans in Kurshchyna

Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations against regular North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. During a quick contact, SSO operators killed 25 North Koreans.

As noted, this happened last month, but due to operational security, it has only now become possible to talk about it and show video from a drone and body cameras of SSO soldiers.

According to the SSO, 8 rangers in an armored Humvee advanced into the enemy's rear, with the support of reconnaissance drones, reached a direct engagement range, and took up advantageous firing positions in the trenches.

The SSO operators began close combat against an enemy platoon of 25 men—three times their own—and maintained the initiative until its conclusion.