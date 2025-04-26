Trump suspected Putin of unwillingness to end the war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump said that Putin had no reason to bomb Ukraine in recent days.
- Putin may not want to end the war, but is simply being cunning, Trump noted.
Trump doubts Putin: what is known
He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
The American leader said that Putin had no reason to shell Ukraine in recent days. This raises suspicions that the Kremlin leader does not want to end the war and should be treated differently.
The US president also called the media's information that Ukraine must regain its territory, including Crimea, in order to stop the war absurd.
In addition, Trump noted that no matter what deal he makes with Russia and Ukraine, even if it's the best deal in history, The New York Times "will still talk badly about it."
As a reminder, today US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky were at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis. Before the ceremony, they held a brief meeting where they discussed "sensitive issues."
More on the topic
