Trump suspected Putin of unwillingness to end the war against Ukraine
Trump suspected Putin of unwillingness to end the war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Trump said that Putin had no reason to bomb Ukraine in recent days.
  • Putin may not want to end the war, but is simply being cunning, Trump noted.

Trump doubts Putin: what is known

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

The American leader said that Putin had no reason to shell Ukraine in recent days. This raises suspicions that the Kremlin leader does not want to end the war and should be treated differently.

Putin has had no reason to shell civilian areas, cities, and towns with missiles over the past few days. This makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to end the war, but is just leading me by the nose and should be dealt with differently — through "banking" or "secondary sanctions"? Too many people are dying!

The US president also called the media's information that Ukraine must regain its territory, including Crimea, in order to stop the war absurd.

A highly biased and incompetent Times writer, following his editor’s orders, wrote that Ukraine must reclaim its territory, including, I understand, Crimea, and made other absurd demands to stop the carnage that is the worst since World War II. Why doesn’t this reckless reporter write about how Obama allowed Russia to seize Crimea from Ukraine without firing a shot?

Trump's post

In addition, Trump noted that no matter what deal he makes with Russia and Ukraine, even if it's the best deal in history, The New York Times "will still talk badly about it."

As a reminder, today US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky were at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis. Before the ceremony, they held a brief meeting where they discussed "sensitive issues."

