"Has the potential to become historic." Zelenskyy assessed the meeting with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump in Rome on April 26. According to the head of state, he positively assessed their conversation, as he managed to discuss many important issues with his colleague.
Points of attention
- Zelensky did not disclose the details of the conversation, but made it clear that he was satisfied with its results.
- Trump has not yet commented on the talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.
Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting with Trump
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to his American colleague for the productive conversation.
Trump himself has not yet commented on the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in any way.
However, he made it clear that he continues to work to end the war and is ready for new negotiations with Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
