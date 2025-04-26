"Has the potential to become historic." Zelenskyy assessed the meeting with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Has the potential to become historic." Zelenskyy assessed the meeting with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting with Trump
Читати українською

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump in Rome on April 26. According to the head of state, he positively assessed their conversation, as he managed to discuss many important issues with his colleague.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky did not disclose the details of the conversation, but made it clear that he was satisfied with its results.
  • Trump has not yet commented on the talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting with Trump

Good meeting. One-on-one, we managed to discuss a lot. We hope for a result from all the things that were said. Protection of the lives of our people. Complete and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent a recurrence of war. A very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve joint results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to his American colleague for the productive conversation.

Trump himself has not yet commented on the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in any way.

However, he made it clear that he continues to work to end the war and is ready for new negotiations with Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Both sides must now meet at the highest level to “get it done.” Most of the key points have already been agreed upon. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be where you need to be to help end this brutal and senseless war!” Trump declared.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scandal in the White House. Vance's brother voiced his version of events
Nate Vance responded to the scandal in the Oval Office
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin's victory is impossible." Zelensky predicts Russia's defeat
Zelensky believes that Putin can be stopped
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin boasted about the fictional liberation of Kurshchyna from the AFU
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?