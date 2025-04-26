"Has the potential to become historic." Zelenskyy assessed the meeting with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump in Rome on April 26. According to the head of state, he positively assessed their conversation, as he managed to discuss many important issues with his colleague.

Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting with Trump

Good meeting. One-on-one, we managed to discuss a lot. We hope for a result from all the things that were said. Protection of the lives of our people. Complete and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent a recurrence of war. A very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve joint results. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to his American colleague for the productive conversation.

Trump himself has not yet commented on the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in any way.

However, he made it clear that he continues to work to end the war and is ready for new negotiations with Ukraine and the Russian Federation.