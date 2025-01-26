Another "Lukashenko election" has begun in Belarus
Source:  online.ua

On January 26, the so-called presidential "elections" began in Belarus, in which self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko is once again participating. All polling stations across the country opened at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. local time.

Points of attention

  • The presidential “Lukashenko elections” have begun in Belarus, where the self-proclaimed president seeks to participate in the electoral process for a seventh term.
  • According to official data, 5,325 polling stations have been established in the country where voters can vote in person.
  • International observers are monitoring the "election" process in Belarus, the largest number being represented by the CIS countries and the SCO mission.
  • Preliminary voting results are expected on January 27, and there are concerns about early “voting” and possible restrictions on internet access.
  • Most Belarusians consider these “elections” illegitimate due to previous distortions of the results and the suppression of mass protests in 2020.

What is known about the “presidential elections” in Belarus?

According to the publication, a total of 5,325 polling stations have been created in the country. A polling station search service has been launched on the official website of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, where voters can find out the place of voting based on their data.

It is emphasized that voting must be personal, and delegation of votes is not allowed.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Igor Karpenko, stated that international observers are supposedly monitoring the process throughout the country. The largest number of observers is represented by the CIS countries, followed by the SCO mission.

The presence of CEC representatives from other states, including countries from the so-called "far abroad," is also reported. According to official data, among the observers are individual "experts" from almost all continents, with the exception of Australia, as well as 17 countries in Western Europe.

Preliminary voting results will be announced on January 27 at a press conference by the CEC chairman, which will be held from 2:30 to 3:00. A final press conference is scheduled for the same day at 11:00.

It is noted that the early "voting" took place from January 21 to 25, and, according to official data, 41.81% of voters from the lists took part in it.

"Elections" in Belarus: what is known

On January 26, 2025, presidential "elections" will be held in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, plans to run for a seventh term.

On the eve of the elections, Lukashenko had already threatened to completely shut down the internet if the situation repeated itself, as in 2020, when mass protests began after the presidential elections.

Then, to suppress them, restrictions on internet access were imposed, which lasted for several days. Many Belarusians consider these elections illegitimate and do not recognize Lukashenko's victory in the previous presidential race.

