Lukashenko dreamed of “Oreshniki” on the territory of Belarus

The Belarusian dictator has said that he wants to deploy at least 10 Russian Oreshnik complexes on the territory of his country.

"I think there are about ten for now, and then we'll see. If the Russians want to place more, we will place more," Lukashenko said. Share

During these statements, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was next to Lukashenko.

At the same time, the Kremlin dictator supported the idea of his Belarusian henchman, stating: “Well, ten, then ten.”

Lukashenko himself said that he had already chosen a place to place the complexes "in both the oak and birch groves."

Does the Oreshnik missile really exist?

The first results of the study of the fragments of the Russian medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" have become known. As it turned out, it is not new, the only thing new about this missile is its name.

The medium-range ballistic missile, which the Russian dictator calls "Oreshnik," has been around for at least 6-7 years.

This is confirmed by a photo showing the serial number and production date of one of the parts of the "Nutcracker" — April 12, 2017.

According to experts, this actually means that the specific missile with which the Russians struck the Dnieper in November was assembled in 2017 or 2018.

What is important to understand is that 7 years ago, the Russian Federation intended to begin mass production of the RS-26 Rubezh missile.

Previously, many experts voiced the assumption that "Oreshnik" is simply a new name for the already known RS-26 missile.