The illegitimate president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is planning to visit China this month. He allegedly wants to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

Lukashenko set to visit China ahead of Belarus' "elections"

The Center for Countering Disinformation drew attention to the fact that Lukashenko's visit to China will take place before the "elections" in Belarus, which will be held on January 26.

This will be the Belarusian dictator's third trip to China in the last three years.

According to the Center, Lukashenko wants to develop Belarus' relations with China to support the regime and strengthen its negotiating position with the Kremlin. Since Belarus is internationally isolated and under pressure due to the presence of Russian troops on its territory, financial obligations under loans, and dependence on energy resources.

Minsk seeks to activate joint Belarusian-Chinese projects, such as the "Big Stone" industrial cluster, cooperation in pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, and the military-industrial complex, the Central Research Center writes.

Belarus also hopes for China as a mediator in unblocking transport to the European Union.

Lukashenko is going to the “elections” again

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has registered Alexander Lukashenko as a candidate for president of the country.

It is noted that election campaigning will continue in Belarus from January 1 to 25, 2025. The elections themselves are scheduled for January 26. Share

Only recently, Russia's ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, stated that Moscow was ready to "help" Minsk in the event of "attempts at destabilization" during the elections.

The mass protests in the Republic of Belarus that unfolded in 2020–2021 were one of the most powerful manifestations of civil discontent in the country's history. They began after the presidential elections held on August 9, 2020. Official data declared Lukashenko the "winner" with over 80% of the vote, but a significant part of society and international organizations declared the election fraudulent, accusing the authorities of large-scale violations.

The protests were accompanied by brutal actions by law enforcement agencies, who used violence, carried out mass arrests, and tortured detainees. This caused widespread resonance and condemnation from the international community.