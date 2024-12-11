The leader of the democratic forces of Belarus, Svitlana Tykhanovska, suggests that the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko may lose power as a result of a coup, in particular, with the participation of the fighters of the Kalinovsky Regiment.

Various scenarios of the collapse of Lukashenka's dictatorship are possible

As the oppositionist, who should have become the legitimate president of Belarus, noted, in her country the soldiers of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, who sided with Ukraine, "are treated with great respect and hope", as they will become the basis of the Belarusian army in the future.

Also, many expect that in the end it will be the fighters from the Kalinovsky Regiment who will liberate Belarus. Of course, there can be many scenarios here. I would like everything to happen peacefully, but who knows how it will turn out. Svitlana Tykhanovskaya The leader of the democratic forces of Belarus

According to the politician, she still hopes that it will be a peaceful scenario of a change of power through fair elections.

But, of course, there can be more scenarios. There may be a palace coup. And here our military, who are currently in Ukraine, can play their role. But we must be ready, — warned Svitlana Tykhanovska.

What is important to know about Polk Kalinovsky

The Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment is a military pharmacy within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was created in March 2022 with the aim of protecting Ukraine from the invasion of the aggressor country Russia.

The soldiers of the Regiment, which consists of the "Volat" and "Litvin" battalions, are exclusively Belarusian volunteers.

The number is about 5 thousand soldiers. The main goal of the Kalinovsky Regiment: "The liberation of Belarus through the liberation of Ukraine."

Belarusians feel strength and national pride by participating in military operations to destroy the Russian occupiers.