"I don't care". Lukashenko appealed to the EU
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has begun claiming that he doesn't care whether the West recognizes the presidential "elections" taking place in the country on January 26.

Points of attention

  • Lukashenko expressed contempt for the European Union.
  • The dictator's statement is a reaction to international criticism and doubts about the legitimacy of the elections.
  • Lukashenko persecutes the opposition and independent journalists.

Lukashenko demonstrated his contempt for the EU

The illegitimate president of Belarus made a new cynical statement during a conversation with propagandists on January 26.

This happened after Lukashenko took part in the vote.

Whether the European Union recognises these elections or not is a matter of taste. Believe me, I assure you, I don't care whether you recognise our elections or not. The main thing for me is that Belarusians recognise these elections and let them end peacefully, as they began. This is the main thing.

Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator

According to Vladimir Putin's henchman, if the international community does recognize the elections, then "we will react, we will thank you."

If I were to make a statement now that I do not recognize the US elections and do not recognize Trump, would anything change in America? Or in the UK: I do not recognize Starmer, so what? What will happen in the UK? Nothing. Just like that, nothing will happen with us,” Lukashenko added.

What is known about the “elections” in Belarus?

On January 26, the so-called presidential "elections" are taking place in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko will once again "win".

What is important to understand is that this “vote” will be the first since mass protests began in Belarus in August 2020 against the election of Lukashenko during “elections” that were rigged.

After that, the regime of the Belarusian dictator began unprecedented repressions against citizens who were not afraid to speak out against it.

Moreover, the international community announced large-scale falsifications.

Lukashenko has gotten rid of the real opposition and blocked the work of independent media, opponents of the regime are either imprisoned or in exile.

