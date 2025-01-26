Lukashenko cynically called Belarusian peacekeepers the "best option" for Ukraine

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that only Belarusian peacekeepers could guarantee normal relations between Ukraine and Russia. However, Minsk does not plan to send them to the front line.

Lukashenko said he was ready to reconcile the "middle and elder brothers"

If we talk about trust and justice, then there is no alternative except the Belarusian army. This does not mean that I will send my troops as peacekeepers - no. But if we want everything to be as agreed, then only the Belarusians can ensure this. The other parties will act in their own interests - some to the West, some to the East, - Lukashenko said. Share

The dictator also emphasized that Belarus has no intention of sending its military to the front.

"I do not aspire to get there and, for now, I do not intend to send peacekeepers there. But only Belarusians can guarantee normal relations between the "elder" and "younger" brother," Lukashenko cynically stated. Share

Lukashenko admitted that such a decision would not be supported by either Kyiv or Western countries.

Another "Lukashenko election" has begun in Belarus

On January 26, the so-called presidential "elections" began in Belarus, in which self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko is once again participating.

A total of 5,325 polling stations have been created in the country. A polling station search service has been launched on the official website of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, where voters can find out where to vote based on their data.

It is emphasized that voting must be personal, and delegation of votes is not allowed.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Igor Karpenko, stated that international observers are supposedly monitoring the process throughout the country. The largest number of observers is represented by the CIS countries, followed by the SCO mission.

On the eve of the elections, Lukashenko had already threatened to completely shut down the internet if the situation repeated itself, as in 2020, when mass protests began after the presidential elections.

Then, to suppress them, restrictions on internet access were imposed, which lasted for several days. Many Belarusians consider these elections illegitimate and do not recognize Lukashenko's victory in the previous presidential race.