British intelligence announced the expansion of the Russian army's bridgehead near Kupyansk

The Russian occupiers are trying to take control of the logistical routes to the city.
Points of attention
- British intelligence confirms the expansion of the Russian army's bridgehead near Kupyansk, posing a threat to national security.
- Russian troops are trying to control logistical routes to the city of Kupyansk, leading to increased tensions in the region.
- Ukrainian defenders are pushing Russian forces back to the border, capturing enemy militants and replenishing their exchange fund.
- The Russian army is concentrated in strategic locations near the Oskil River, aiming to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk.
- The ongoing operations in the Kharkiv region involve Ukrainian forces gradually pushing back Russian troops, backed by various military units.
Russia expanded its bridgehead on the banks of the Oskil River near Kupyansk
Russian troops gradually expanded their bridgehead in the Kharkiv region on the west bank of the Oskil River near Kupyansk.
This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data.
It is noted that this bridgehead was established at the end of November 2024. It is reported that since then, Russian troops have made tactical advances in this area.
British intelligence reports that the Russian army is currently concentrated in the village of Dvorichna, as well as in the settlement of Zakhidne, located 4 km west of the Oskil River.
It is also emphasized that in this way the enemy is trying to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk, which is also located on this river, approximately 12 km south of the bridgehead.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army was trying to cross the Vovcha River in the Kharkiv region.
However, during this enemy assault, the Ukrainian defenders managed to replenish the exchange fund and capture more than 10 occupiers.
At the same time, a spokesman for the Charter brigade said that in the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces are gradually pushing the Russians back to the border. He noted that for the past few months, an operation has been ongoing, where the brigade, together with adjacent units, the GUR, and the 92nd brigade, are pushing back the enemy.
