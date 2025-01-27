British intelligence announced the expansion of the Russian army's bridgehead near Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

British intelligence announced the expansion of the Russian army's bridgehead near Kupyansk

Ministry of Defence
The Russian occupiers
Читати українською

The Russian occupiers are trying to take control of the logistical routes to the city.

Points of attention

  • British intelligence confirms the expansion of the Russian army's bridgehead near Kupyansk, posing a threat to national security.
  • Russian troops are trying to control logistical routes to the city of Kupyansk, leading to increased tensions in the region.
  • Ukrainian defenders are pushing Russian forces back to the border, capturing enemy militants and replenishing their exchange fund.
  • The Russian army is concentrated in strategic locations near the Oskil River, aiming to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk.
  • The ongoing operations in the Kharkiv region involve Ukrainian forces gradually pushing back Russian troops, backed by various military units.

Russia expanded its bridgehead on the banks of the Oskil River near Kupyansk

Russian troops gradually expanded their bridgehead in the Kharkiv region on the west bank of the Oskil River near Kupyansk.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data.

It is noted that this bridgehead was established at the end of November 2024. It is reported that since then, Russian troops have made tactical advances in this area.

British intelligence reports that the Russian army is currently concentrated in the village of Dvorichna, as well as in the settlement of Zakhidne, located 4 km west of the Oskil River.

It is also emphasized that in this way the enemy is trying to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk, which is also located on this river, approximately 12 km south of the bridgehead.

Russian forces already control supply lines to the east and south of the city and are likely trying to take control of the northern supply routes to the city, British intelligence reports.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army was trying to cross the Vovcha River in the Kharkiv region.

However, during this enemy assault, the Ukrainian defenders managed to replenish the exchange fund and capture more than 10 occupiers.

At the same time, a spokesman for the Charter brigade said that in the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces are gradually pushing the Russians back to the border. He noted that for the past few months, an operation has been ongoing, where the brigade, together with adjacent units, the GUR, and the 92nd brigade, are pushing back the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian occupiers changed into the uniform of the Armed Forces during the assault on the Kupyansk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was wounded
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: AFU effectively repelled a Russian assault near Kupyansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
enemy military equipment

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?