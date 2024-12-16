The Russian army shelled Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was wounded
Ukraine
The Russian army shelled Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
Russian troops struck a residential area of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on the afternoon of December 16: one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

  • Russian troops shelled a residential area in Kupyansk, causing casualties and significant damage to buildings.
  • The Russian army controls the roads to the city and uses FPV drones to target vehicles, making it challenging for humanitarian aid to reach the area.
  • The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and the Kupyansk city military administration provided official statements regarding the situation in Kupyansk.

Russia shelled Kupyansk: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

According to him, "one civilian was killed, another was hospitalized in a serious condition. The details of the individuals are being established."

Residential buildings were damaged. Emergency services are on the scene.

The battle for Kupyansk continues

The head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, spoke about the situation around the city.

He officially confirmed that the Russian invaders control all roads to the city and are attacking cars approaching it with FPV drones.

As of today, it is extremely difficult for even humanitarian cargo to reach this settlement.

Unfortunately, the Ukrposhta branch was closed, due to security measures to prevent crowds, we could no longer keep this branch open and expose employees and visitors to danger every second. ATMs also stopped working due to the use of a large number of fpv drones specifically on cashiers' cars, — Besedin said.

