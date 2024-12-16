The Russian army shelled Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was wounded

Russian troops struck a residential area of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on the afternoon of December 16: one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

Russia shelled Kupyansk: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

According to him, "one civilian was killed, another was hospitalized in a serious condition. The details of the individuals are being established."

Residential buildings were damaged. Emergency services are on the scene.

The battle for Kupyansk continues

The head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, spoke about the situation around the city.

He officially confirmed that the Russian invaders control all roads to the city and are attacking cars approaching it with FPV drones.

As of today, it is extremely difficult for even humanitarian cargo to reach this settlement.