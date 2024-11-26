Ukrainian defenders pushed back the Russian army from Kupyansk

In the evening of November 26, it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back the Russian invaders from Kupyansk and are controlling the situation on the approaches to the city. This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn.

According to Voloshin, the Russian invaders are trying to infiltrate in small assault groups and then accumulate.

What is important to understand is that all this happens without the involvement of a large number of armored vehicles.

In that direction, it was possible to stabilize the situation, and the enemy was pushed back from the city (Kupianska, — ed.). Equipment, the enemy trying to cross to the other shore, is immediately destroyed by our both fire means and FPV drones. Everything there is under the control of our Defense Forces, — emphasizes the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops.

Voloshyn also confirmed that the enemy continues to suffer heavy losses on this part of the front

He added that in cases where some enemy groups cross over in the amount of 8-10 soldiers, then about 2-3 people go ashore from this number.

How the local authorities comment on the situation

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Russian invaders on boats are trying to move to the right bank of Oskol in Kupyan region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy these groups.

Subversive and reconnaissance groups constantly test the defensive positions of our servicemen and use completely different tactics. And they cross Oskil on boats, and actually walk through minefields. And our soldiers discover all these facts and try to destroy the enemy as much as possible on the approaches to Kupyansk and other territories. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

He also emphasized that active fighting has been going on in that direction for the second day.