Ukrainian defenders pushed back the Russian army from Kupyansk

In the evening of November 26, it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back the Russian invaders from Kupyansk and are controlling the situation on the approaches to the city. This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn.
According to Voloshin, the Russian invaders are trying to infiltrate in small assault groups and then accumulate.
What is important to understand is that all this happens without the involvement of a large number of armored vehicles.
Voloshyn also confirmed that the enemy continues to suffer heavy losses on this part of the front
He added that in cases where some enemy groups cross over in the amount of 8-10 soldiers, then about 2-3 people go ashore from this number.
How the local authorities comment on the situation
Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, has already made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, Russian invaders on boats are trying to move to the right bank of Oskol in Kupyan region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy these groups.
He also emphasized that active fighting has been going on in that direction for the second day.
