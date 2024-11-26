Umerov will soon visit South Korea — for what purpose

A Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov plans to visit South Korea to request the provision of arms to Ukraine. The visit is planned to take place on November 27.

What is known about Umerov's visit to South Korea

According to the source, during the visit, the delegation will present a list of necessary weapons, including anti-aircraft missiles and artillery installations.

Analysts suggest that Seoul will take a cautious stance due to Donald Trump's victory in the US elections and Moscow's repeated warnings about supplying arms to Ukraine.

According to Doo Jin-ho, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Defense Analysis, the government is likely to choose a wait-and-see strategy, observing Russia's cooperation with North Korea before making further decisions.

South Korea plans to respond to North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, recently the official Seoul made it clear that it is already considering the possibility of increasing support to Ukraine.

It is important to understand that this happened after the statements of Ukrainian intelligence about the deployment of North Korean troops near the Russian border with Ukraine.

According to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, his country is actively discussing "all possible scenarios", including the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea's actions in Russia.

In addition, it is emphasized that official Seoul will closely monitor the military activity of the DPRK in the Russian Federation and the benefits that Pyongyang receives from Moscow in order to determine further actions.