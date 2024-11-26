Scholz complained about an unpleasant conversation with the dictator Putin
Source:  ZDF

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2022. According to Scholtz, the communication turned out to be unpleasant, as the Kremlin's position remained unchanged.

Points of attention

  • Olaf Scholz shared about the unpleasantness of the telephone conversation with Putin and the unchanging position of the Kremlin.
  • The Chancellor emphasized the importance of dialogue even in difficult circumstances and continues to support Ukraine.
  • Scholz wanted to make it clear to Putin that support for Ukraine would not decrease, even despite his vague arguments.

Scholz told new details of the conversation with Putin

Olaf Scholz shared that he considered this conversation necessary, despite the complexity of the dialogue. He recalled that even before the start of the war he personally met with Putin and clearly stated that the arguments used by Russia to justify the war were not true.

Scholz noted that until the end of 2022, he repeatedly contacted Putin on the phone, and all these conversations were difficult. The latest dialogue was no exception, but, according to the chancellor, such contacts remain important.

He emphasized that it is illusory to hope for a quick peace after one phone call. According to Scholz, Putin's position remained unchanged, and all arguments from the Kremlin's side were repeated again.

I made it clear: Putin, don't expect us to reduce our support for Ukraine. You must stop this war, stop the attacks and withdraw your troops, the chancellor emphasized.

Why did Scholz call Putin?

According to the Chancellor of Germany, during the conversation he wanted to make it clear to the Russian dictator "that he cannot count on the fact that the support of Ukraine from Germany, Europe and many other countries of the world will decrease."

He made this statement on the eve of his departure for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Against this background, Olaf Scholz officially confirmed that Putin's position on the war has not changed.

In addition, the German leader gave another argument in defense of his call to Moscow.

According to Scholz, it would be wrong if there was a conversation between the new US president and the Russian dictator and there was no conversation between Putin and the head of government of an important European state.

