The Russian army intensified its assaults near Kupyansk — British intelligence
Ukraine
Russian troops intensified their offensive near Kupyansk. In particular, according to intelligence, the occupiers went to the Oskil River.

  • The Russian army intensified its assaults near Kupyansk, in particular, they went to the Oskil River according to British intelligence.
  • The enemy group continues to expand, putting more pressure on Ukrainian forces, but defensive positions remain strong.
  • Russian soldiers violated the laws of war by dressing in the uniform of the Armed Forces, which is a war crime.
  • Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled enemy attacks near Kupiansk and eliminated a significant amount of enemy equipment.

British intelligence has analyzed new attempts of assaults by the Russian army near Kupyansk

According to British intelligence, Russian troops broke through Ukrainian logistics lines on the eastern bank of the Oskil River. Enemy groups in the area continue to expand, putting increasing pressure on Ukrainian forces.

Residents of Kupyansk and surrounding areas were evacuated. Currently, there are about 4,000 civilians left in the region, although 27,000 people lived there before the start of the full-scale war.

Kupyansk remains an important transport hub and logistics center. This gives it a key importance in the region. ʼ

Kupyansk is under the control of the Armed Forces

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 14, the information about the occupation of the settlement of Illinka and the alleged presence of Russian troops in the city of Kupyansk is not true.

Kupyansk is completely under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The settlement of Illinka in the Donetsk region is also under Ukrainian control. Fighting with the enemy continues on its outskirts, but our units are firmly holding their positions, the report says.

The spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Andriy Kovalev, clarified that on November 13, starting at 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction.

The enemy's assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 units of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored fighting vehicles and the UR-77 demining installation.

It should be emphasized that some of the Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This violates the laws and rules of warfare and is a war crime, the spokesman of the General Staff added.

According to him, with skillful and decisive actions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the enemy, destroyed all his armored vehicles and eliminated a significant part of the manpower.

All enemy attacks in this direction were successfully repulsed. After the unsuccessful attacks, having suffered losses in manpower, the Russian invaders did not try to repeat the assaults either in the afternoon of November 13 or in the morning of November 14. We ask you to trust only official and verified sources, in particular the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

