The Russian army intensified its assaults near Kupyansk — British intelligence

Russian troops intensified their offensive near Kupyansk. In particular, according to intelligence, the occupiers went to the Oskil River.
- Russian soldiers violated the laws of war by dressing in the uniform of the Armed Forces, which is a war crime.
British intelligence has analyzed new attempts of assaults by the Russian army near Kupyansk
According to British intelligence, Russian troops broke through Ukrainian logistics lines on the eastern bank of the Oskil River. Enemy groups in the area continue to expand, putting increasing pressure on Ukrainian forces.
Residents of Kupyansk and surrounding areas were evacuated. Currently, there are about 4,000 civilians left in the region, although 27,000 people lived there before the start of the full-scale war.
Kupyansk is under the control of the Armed Forces
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 14, the information about the occupation of the settlement of Illinka and the alleged presence of Russian troops in the city of Kupyansk is not true.
The spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Andriy Kovalev, clarified that on November 13, starting at 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction.
The enemy's assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 units of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored fighting vehicles and the UR-77 demining installation.
According to him, with skillful and decisive actions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the enemy, destroyed all his armored vehicles and eliminated a significant part of the manpower.
