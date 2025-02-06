The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has been going on for six months. During this time, Russia has already lost 40,000 soldiers.

The operation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region began on August 6, 2024. The General Staff emphasizes that for the first time in 11 years of the war, hostilities have been transferred to Russian territory. Ukrainian troops continue to hold hundreds of square kilometers of a "buffer zone" in the Russian Federation.

The Kursk offensive operation was intended to prevent a new enemy offensive in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. This operation still fulfills this function six months later. The operation forced the Russian occupiers to transfer significant resources to the Kursk region, weakening their positions on other fronts. Share

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, North Korea has sent 12,000 soldiers to the Kursk region. The losses of the North Korean troops amount to 4,000 people. Of the three conventional brigades of the DPRK, one was actually destroyed, and two lost their combat capability.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed media information that units from the DPRK have been withdrawn from the front line.

Russian losses during the six months of the Kursk operation:

39,900 people, of whom about 16,100 were killed,

131 tanks,

689 armored combat vehicles,

386 artillery systems,

12 units of MLRS,

12 air defense systems,

1 plane,

3 helicopters,

931 unmanned aerial vehicle of operational-tactical level,

1164 units of automotive equipment,

34 units of special equipment.

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 909 Russian soldiers, significantly increasing the exchange fund. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders to be returned from Russian captivity.

