The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a precision strike on the command post of one of the Russian Armed Forces units within the Kursk operation. The enemy suffered serious losses.

New Ukrainian Air Force operation in Kursk region — what is known

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that a powerful blow was struck against enemy forces on February 3.

This happened near the settlement of Novoivanivka, located in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian command post was located on the territory of an abandoned building.

The Russian army actively used it to coordinate the offensive actions of Russian troops against Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy facility suffered significant damage. Moreover, significant losses among enemy personnel are already known.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that, thanks to carefully planned actions, it was possible to minimize the risks to the civilian population.