As The Washington Post has learned, the Ukrainian leader's team is currently positively evaluating US President Donald Trump's idea of providing American weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in exchange for Ukrainian rare earth metals.

Ukraine has already appreciated Trump's offer

According to a senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Office of the President of Ukraine is currently "ready to sign documents on joint agreements."

In addition, he added that "US strategic interests in Ukraine are a key component" of Ukraine's security in the future.

As U.S. support for Ukraine came into question after Trump's election, officials in Kyiv viewed Trump's interest in Ukrainian rare earths as a positive development that could compel him to invest in the country's future, the insider told reporters. Share

What is important to understand is that the President of Ukraine first proposed transferring materials to the US during his meeting with Trump in the fall of 2024.

Given the fact that many of Ukraine's rare earth metals are concentrated in the east of the country, where the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has seized most of the territory, the head of the White House may be more interested in helping Ukraine.