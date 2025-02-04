Ukraine responds to Trump's demand for elections
Ukraine responds to Trump's demand for elections

Source:  Public

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet discussed the need to hold elections by the end of 2025, as demanded by the team of new US President Donald Trump.

  • Official Kyiv is ready for negotiations with the American president's team if such a request arises.
  • Ukraine believes that in order to hold elections, it is necessary to end hostilities and ensure full access to voting and candidacy.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, commented on this matter.

According to her, despite the fact that the issue of the need to hold elections in Ukraine by the end of 2025 has not yet been discussed with the United States, official Kyiv is ready for discussions if the team of US President Donald Trump violates it.

When this issue was theoretically discussed, in 2023-24, our position was that for this to happen, hostilities must end. During war, we will not be able to ensure full access to voting and candidacy.

Oksana Markarova

This statement by the Ukrainian diplomat came after Trump's special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, General Keith Kellogg, stated on February 1 that the United States wants Ukraine to hold elections, especially if a "truce" agreement is reached.

According to the latter, most democratic countries hold elections during war.

I think that's very important. I think that's good for democracy. That's the beauty of a strong democracy, that you have more than one person who can potentially run.

Keith Kellogg

