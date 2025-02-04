Russian attack on Izyum: a pregnant girl dead, 55 people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Izyum: a pregnant girl dead, 55 people injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack on Izyum on February 4
Читати українською

On February 4, Russian invaders struck an administrative building in Izyum, Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, at least five civilians were killed, including:

pregnant 19-year-old girl.

Points of attention

  • Consequences of the new Russian strike: 170 apartments damaged, 55 injured, 24 hospitalized, three in serious condition.
  • The President of Ukraine called on the world to put pressure on Russia, to use force to protect life and stop terror.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Izyum on February 4

According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck with an Iskander missile.

Among the dead were two girls, 18 and 19 years old, one of whom was pregnant.

In addition, Russian occupiers killed a 44-year-old and a 69-year-old man, as well as another civilian whose identity is being established.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported that 170 apartments were damaged as a result of the Russian missile strike on Izyum in the Kharkiv region — windows and doors were broken.

According to him, municipal services have already begun eliminating the consequences: they are promptly closing damaged windows and doors, and conducting a walkthrough of apartments and houses.

In addition, it is noted that more than 40 people sought medical attention, 24 of whom are hospitalized, three are in serious condition.

Among the injured are a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, their condition is assessed as moderate.

The search and rescue operation has been completed, and according to preliminary data, there are no people under the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to the Russian strike on Izyum.

Unfortunately, five people died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. This cruelty is unacceptable. We must put pressure on Russia, use as much force as possible — the force of arms, the force of sanctions, the force of diplomacy — to stop terror and protect life.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed the truth about the scale of US aid to Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine did not receive all the promised aid from the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Izyum — there are dead and injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's strike on Izyum on February 4 — what is known
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is impressive. EU appreciated Ukraine's new breakthrough
The EU appreciated Ukraine's new achievements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?