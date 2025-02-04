Russian attack on Izyum: a pregnant girl dead, 55 people injured

On February 4, Russian invaders struck an administrative building in Izyum, Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, at least five civilians were killed, including:

Consequences of the Russian attack on Izyum on February 4

According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck with an Iskander missile.

Among the dead were two girls, 18 and 19 years old, one of whom was pregnant.

In addition, Russian occupiers killed a 44-year-old and a 69-year-old man, as well as another civilian whose identity is being established.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported that 170 apartments were damaged as a result of the Russian missile strike on Izyum in the Kharkiv region — windows and doors were broken.

According to him, municipal services have already begun eliminating the consequences: they are promptly closing damaged windows and doors, and conducting a walkthrough of apartments and houses.

In addition, it is noted that more than 40 people sought medical attention, 24 of whom are hospitalized, three are in serious condition.

Among the injured are a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, their condition is assessed as moderate.

The search and rescue operation has been completed, and according to preliminary data, there are no people under the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to the Russian strike on Izyum.