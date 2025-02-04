Russia strikes Izyum — there are dead and injured
Russia strikes Izyum — there are dead and injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
On February 4, Russian invaders attacked Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast. According to the latest reports, 4 people were killed and 20 others were injured.

Points of attention

  • At least one person is under the rubble and efforts are being made to rescue him.
  • Administrative buildings and a five-story residential building were damaged in the city.
  • All emergency services are working on the scene to provide assistance to the victims and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the city after the enemy attack.

According to preliminary data, the Russian occupiers used a ballistic missile for a new strike on Izyum — the enemy hit the center of the settlement.

As of 12:01, four civilians were reported dead.

At this moment, 17 people are injured, five of them hospitalized. All emergency services are working on the scene.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration

At 12:09, local authorities reported that the number of civilian casualties had increased to 20 people.

In addition, it is indicated that another person is under the rubble. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.

According to Sinegubov, administrative buildings were partially destroyed, and a five-story residential building was damaged.

Rescuers, emergency medical services, and dog service are working.

Photo: screenshot

