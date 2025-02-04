Putin is angry about Trump's new proposal for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin is angry about Trump's new proposal for Ukraine

The Kremlin didn't like Trump's idea
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team considers US President Donald Trump's offer to help Ukraine in exchange for rare earth metals to be "aid buying."

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin does not hide its indignation that Trump is ready to provide weapons to Ukraine on his own terms.
  • Moscow is lying that without American help the war could end quickly.

The Kremlin didn't like Trump's idea

As mentioned earlier, on February 3, US leader Donald Trump said that he wanted to conclude an agreement with official Kyiv to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Calling a spade a spade is an offer to buy aid. Not to continue providing it free of charge, but to provide it on a commercial basis.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Moreover, the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically called for a halt to US military aid to Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov started lying, saying that this would help stop the war.

"It is better, of course, not to provide assistance at all and thereby contribute to the end of this conflict," the Kremlin spokesman shamelessly stated.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war in 100 days. Trump's action plan revealed
Trump's team claims it has a solid plan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Guns for Metals. What Trump Really Offers Ukraine
Trump offers Ukraine a new deal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very selfish." Scholz harshly criticized Trump's offer to Ukraine
Scholz stood up for Ukraine amid Trump's statements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?