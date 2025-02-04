Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team considers US President Donald Trump's offer to help Ukraine in exchange for rare earth metals to be "aid buying."
Points of attention
- The Kremlin does not hide its indignation that Trump is ready to provide weapons to Ukraine on his own terms.
- Moscow is lying that without American help the war could end quickly.
The Kremlin didn't like Trump's idea
As mentioned earlier, on February 3, US leader Donald Trump said that he wanted to conclude an agreement with official Kyiv to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Moreover, the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically called for a halt to US military aid to Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov started lying, saying that this would help stop the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-