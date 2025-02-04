Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team considers US President Donald Trump's offer to help Ukraine in exchange for rare earth metals to be "aid buying."

The Kremlin didn't like Trump's idea

As mentioned earlier, on February 3, US leader Donald Trump said that he wanted to conclude an agreement with official Kyiv to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Calling a spade a spade is an offer to buy aid. Not to continue providing it free of charge, but to provide it on a commercial basis. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Moreover, the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically called for a halt to US military aid to Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov started lying, saying that this would help stop the war.