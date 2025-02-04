Air defense forces neutralized all drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the morning of February 4, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the new Russian attack on Ukraine, none of the Russian drones reached their target. 37 enemy drones were destroyed, and another 28 were lost in the air.
Points of attention
- The Russian army used 65 strike drones of various types for the new attack.
- Sumy and Cherkasy regions suffered as a result of the enemy air attack.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 4 — first details
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new air attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on February 3.
For this attack, the enemy used 65 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Russia.
On February 3-4, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of air targets of the Russian army.
In addition, it is noted that 28 Russian drone simulators have been lost in location.
Ukrainian soldiers note that no negative consequences have been recorded.
Despite this, it is noted that the Sumy and Cherkasy regions were affected by the new attack by the Russian army.
