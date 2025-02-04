Air defense forces neutralized all drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces neutralized all drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 4 — first details
Читати українською

On the morning of February 4, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the new Russian attack on Ukraine, none of the Russian drones reached their target. 37 enemy drones were destroyed, and another 28 were lost in the air.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army used 65 strike drones of various types for the new attack.
  • Sumy and Cherkasy regions suffered as a result of the enemy air attack.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 4 — first details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new air attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on February 3.

For this attack, the enemy used 65 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Russia.

On February 3-4, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of air targets of the Russian army.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 37 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions.

In addition, it is noted that 28 Russian drone simulators have been lost in location.

Ukrainian soldiers note that no negative consequences have been recorded.

Despite this, it is noted that the Sumy and Cherkasy regions were affected by the new attack by the Russian army.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain will provide Ukraine with 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense
Denis Shmyhal
UK flag
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Guns for Metals. What Trump Really Offers Ukraine
Trump offers Ukraine a new deal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reports large-scale losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 4, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?