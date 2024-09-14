The Army of the Russian Federation is unable to dislodge the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the Kursk Region, as it currently lacks personnel and equipment for effective counteroffensive actions.

The Russians have not yet managed to repel the Ukrainian soldiers

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced a forecast that the Russian army may have to transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region.

Only in this way will the invaders be able to create a grouping of forces capable of conducting a long counteroffensive operation.

ISW continues to monitor Russian counterattacks in Kursk Oblast, but has yet to observe large-scale combat operations that would indicate that Russian forces have launched a large-scale coordinated counteroffensive operation aimed at completely pushing Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast, the report said. Share

As mentioned earlier, on September 13, Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that Russian troops had launched counteroffensive operations in the Kursk region.

Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder also reacted to the development.

According to him, the United States was closely watching how Russian units began to try to conduct "some kind of counteroffensive" operation, which Ryder called "marginal."

What is known about the number of personnel of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, specified that the aggressor country plans to concentrate 60,000 to 70,000 military personnel in the Kursk region.

What is important to understand is that this number significantly exceeds the 50,000 soldiers of the Russian Federation, which, according to US estimates, Russia will need to push the Ukrainians out of the Kursk region.

According to Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets, as of September 13, there are between 33,000 and 35,000 Russian servicemen in the territory of the Kursk region.