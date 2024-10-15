According to Serhii Leshchenko, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, official Washington is putting pressure on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi to reduce the conscription age in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- American politicians expressed the opinion that mobilization from the age of 18 is necessary to win the war.
- President Zelenskyi has not changed his position on this matter.
- Veteran Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych warns that refusal to mobilize may lead to the loss of Ukraine's independence.
What is known about US pressure on Zelenskyi
According to Serhii Leshchenko, he decided to confirm this information, as it recently surfaced.
He also added that American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the question of why Ukraine is not mobilizing those aged 18 to 25.
How mobilization should work in Ukraine
According to Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a defender of the Donetsk airport, the refusal of Ukrainian men to mobilize at the moment may cost them the loss of independence.
He shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with Online.UA.
He also added that it is pointless to worry about the fact that someone's psyche is traumatized due to mobilization, because considering what the criminal army of the Russian Federation is doing in Ukraine, the psyche of the majority is already traumatized to a great extent.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-