What is known about US pressure on Zelenskyi
Source:  online.ua

According to Serhii Leshchenko, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, official Washington is putting pressure on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi to reduce the conscription age in Ukraine.

  • American politicians expressed the opinion that mobilization from the age of 18 is necessary to win the war.
  • President Zelenskyi has not changed his position on this matter.
  • Veteran Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych warns that refusal to mobilize may lead to the loss of Ukraine's independence.

What is known about US pressure on Zelenskyi

According to Serhii Leshchenko, he decided to confirm this information, as it recently surfaced.

He also added that American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the question of why Ukraine is not mobilizing those aged 18 to 25.

The partners' argument is as follows: when there was a US war in Vietnam, they were taken there from the age of 19. That is why the Americans are hinting: Western weapons alone are not enough, we need mobilization from the age of 18. President Zelenskyi did not give up and continues to convince politicians from both parties to give weapons without changing the conscription age, Serhiy Leshchenko said.

How mobilization should work in Ukraine

According to Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a defender of the Donetsk airport, the refusal of Ukrainian men to mobilize at the moment may cost them the loss of independence.

He shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with Online.UA.

If we all do not gather now, there is a very high probability that the state will cease to exist, that all of us who identify ourselves as Ukrainians will have to leave here. And not everyone will be able to go as soon as possible. All this must be explained, and not told that everything will be solved somehow, — emphasizes Verbych.

He also added that it is pointless to worry about the fact that someone's psyche is traumatized due to mobilization, because considering what the criminal army of the Russian Federation is doing in Ukraine, the psyche of the majority is already traumatized to a great extent.

