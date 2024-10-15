British intelligence confirmed the "expensive and shameful failure" of the Russian army at the front
UK Ministry of Defence
The soldiers of the Russian Federation do not stop destroying their own equipment and weapons
British intelligence reports that the Russian occupiers have indeed destroyed their own newest UAV S-70 "Hunter", which took 10 years to create.

Points of attention

  • Russia has suffered yet another failure in the development of combat technologies.
  • De facto, this can slow down the S-70 program.
  • The situation is an illustrative example of the failure of Russian military strategies and the negative impact on frontline operations.

As the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain managed to find out, on October 5, the Russian invaders shot down their own unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) S-70 "Hunter" at the exact moment when it was flying west over the front line in Ukraine.

Analysts of the Ministry of Defense came to the conclusion that the army of the aggressor country simply lost control over the UAV and decided to destroy it, because it was afraid that it would fall into the hands of Ukrainian specialists.

It is important to understand that the S-70 drone, which was created by the Sukhoi company, was under development for at least ten years.

There was a case when he was spotted during tests at the Russian airbase in Akhtubinsk.

It is likely that Russia waited until the last moment before deciding to use the UAV (to shoot it down. — ed.), having exhausted all attempts to return it (“Hunter.” — ed.) under its control. This demonstrates another expensive and shameful failure of Russian weapons development and will almost certainly delay the S-70 program, the British Ministry of Defense predicts.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 15, 2024

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,988 (+13) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,939 (+44) units,

  • artillery systems — 19,430 (+9) units,

  • RSZV — 1,231 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,019 (+10),

  • cruise missiles — 2,620 (+1) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,654 (+32) units,

  • special equipment — 3,441 (+4) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

