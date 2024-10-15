A difficult mission. The Czech Republic made an unexpected decision regarding Russia

After an almost three-year break, the Czech authorities decided to unexpectedly return their ambassador to the aggressor country Russia, which has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than 10 years.

Why is the Czech Republic returning its ambassador to Moscow

As the journalists managed to find out, the new ambassador of the Czech Republic in Moscow will be Daniel Kostoval, a former deputy minister of defense.

He should take office in the first months of next year.

Ambassadors in Russia have key countries that are strategic allies of the Czech Republic — Great Britain, France, Germany or the United States of America. I wish the ambassador a lot of strength in this difficult mission, — the head of Czech diplomacy, Jan Lipavsky, commented on this decision.

Daniel Kostoval (Photo: ČTK)

In addition, it is emphasized that Koshtoval has already received the consent of the host country, the so-called agreement.

The new ambassador of the Czech Republic to Russia has been working in the diplomatic service for almost 30 years: in the positions of director of the security policy department, director of the Northern and Eastern Europe department, and general director for non-European countries.

What is important to know about diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and the Russian Federation

The first large-scale crisis between the countries took place 3 years ago.

It was then that the Czech special services and investigators discovered that agents of the Russian special services were involved in the 2014 explosions at ammunition depots in Vrbetice, Zlín Region.

In addition, the number of Russian diplomats in the Czech Republic has again sharply decreased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine two years ago. In 2023, 6 diplomats worked at the Russian embassy in Prague.

Constitutional officials have long debated whether to have an ambassador in Moscow during the current Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

Back in the summer, Czech leader Petr Pavel signed a document, after which the process of appointing a new head of the diplomatic mission began.