Cyberattacks of DIU against Russia. Personnel purges took place within the Kremlin regime

Systemic cyber attacks by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine on the IT infrastructure of the aggressor country Russia caused personnel changes in the leadership of the enemy's public sector. It is worth noting that the new "specialists" in the positions lead to an even greater deepening of problems and worsen the situation for the cyber security of the Russian Federation. This is reported by online.ua sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

What is known about the results of the DIU cyber war against the Russian Federation

According to intelligence insiders, after a series of hacker attacks on the financial and judicial infrastructure of the Kremlin, Almaz Tagirovych Ibragimov was appointed as the new head of the Informatization Department and the Judicial Department at the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that this person, whose professional competence is highly questionable, has filled subordinate structures with his own people.

In particular, V. A. Ivanov was appointed to the post of general director of the Judicial Department. After that, Ukrainian intelligence made another cyber attack, in particular, the Pravosudie state system was hit, which stopped its full functioning as a result of the attack.

Also, Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out that the new management team, consisting mainly of people from Buryatia and Tyumen, was completely unable to solve the problem.

De facto, it does not exist and does not know where to find qualified personnel who could try to restore the work of Pravosudie and cope with the consequences of cyberattacks of the State Government.

Ukrainian intelligence managed to paralyze the judicial system of the aggressor country, and the judicial corps of the occupiers returned from digital interaction to sending paper letters "by Russian mail.

Details of one of the most powerful cyberattacks of the DIU against Russia

As already mentioned earlier, on October 7, 2024, the VO Team hacker group, in cooperation with the DIU of the Ministry of Defense, "congratulated" the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his birthday and hacked the state automated system "Pravosudye".

It is important to understand that electronic document circulation was carried out through it in all courts of the aggressor country.

The attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental e-mails and official websites. Hackers also obtained personal data of users and internal documentation of the system. Russians are now reporting the impossibility of filing lawsuits and reviewing the time of court sessions, court websites are down.

According to sources at the State Security Agency, the hack became possible due to the illiteracy of Russian cyber security experts, as well as holes in the publicized Russian cyber security systems from Kaspersky Lab, Positive Technologies PJSC, and IVK JSC.