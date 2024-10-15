Ukrainian soldiers attacked the training ground of the Russian army

The defense forces of Southern Ukraine delivered a powerful blow to the training ground where the Russian invaders were training.

Another enemy training ground was attacked by Ukrainian forces

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine released a video of their new attack on enemy forces.

At the time of the attack, there were about two dozen occupiers in this area, Ukrainian defenders say.

In the video, you can see that there are Russian military equipment and occupiers in this area. A surprise attack is made, which "covers" the invaders along with the weapons.

As for the situation in the south of Ukraine, during October 14, Ukrainian soldiers successfully eliminated 55 soldiers (killed and wounded) and 21 units of weapons and military equipment.

It is about 8 units of automobile and armored vehicles (including 1 armored personnel carrier), 5 howitzers, 2 motorcycles, 2 mortars, starlink, 3 boats.

In addition, it was possible to hit 9 dugouts, 2 ammunition storage sites, 3 observation posts, and a firing position.

What is known about the current situation at the front

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on October 14, 198 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front line.

The Russian army struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile strike, using one missile, and 44 air strikes, using 78 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the Russian invaders fired 3,059 shots, 123 of them from RSV.

The Russian aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Revyakine, Budivelne, Sosnivka, Garbuzy, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Horohuvatka, Zakitne, Siversk, Toretsk, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Illinka, Novodarivka, Kurakhove, Berestki, Zelene Pole, Shakhtarske, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaki, Kozatske.

In addition, it is emphasized that the air force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four enemy concentrations of manpower, three control points and one engineering structure of Russian soldiers were hit.