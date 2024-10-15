Ukrainian soldiers attacked the training ground of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers attacked the training ground of the Russian army

Defense forces of southern Ukraine
Another enemy training ground was attacked by Ukrainian forces
Читати українською

The defense forces of Southern Ukraine delivered a powerful blow to the training ground where the Russian invaders were training.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers successfully eliminated 55 soldiers of the Russian Federation and damaged 21 units of enemy weapons and military equipment in the South.
  • 198 combat clashes were recorded at the front, the Russian army carried out 3,059 shellings, using missiles and aviation.
  • The Russian invaders again suffered large-scale losses on the battlefield.

Another enemy training ground was attacked by Ukrainian forces

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine released a video of their new attack on enemy forces.

At the time of the attack, there were about two dozen occupiers in this area, Ukrainian defenders say.

In the video, you can see that there are Russian military equipment and occupiers in this area. A surprise attack is made, which "covers" the invaders along with the weapons.

As for the situation in the south of Ukraine, during October 14, Ukrainian soldiers successfully eliminated 55 soldiers (killed and wounded) and 21 units of weapons and military equipment.

It is about 8 units of automobile and armored vehicles (including 1 armored personnel carrier), 5 howitzers, 2 motorcycles, 2 mortars, starlink, 3 boats.

In addition, it was possible to hit 9 dugouts, 2 ammunition storage sites, 3 observation posts, and a firing position.

What is known about the current situation at the front

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on October 14, 198 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front line.

The Russian army struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile strike, using one missile, and 44 air strikes, using 78 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the Russian invaders fired 3,059 shots, 123 of them from RSV.

The Russian aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Revyakine, Budivelne, Sosnivka, Garbuzy, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Horohuvatka, Zakitne, Siversk, Toretsk, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Illinka, Novodarivka, Kurakhove, Berestki, Zelene Pole, Shakhtarske, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaki, Kozatske.

In addition, it is emphasized that the air force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four enemy concentrations of manpower, three control points and one engineering structure of Russian soldiers were hit.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British intelligence confirmed the "expensive and shameful failure" of the Russian army at the front
UK Ministry of Defence
The soldiers of the Russian Federation do not stop destroying their own equipment and weapons
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Accession of Ukraine to the EU. The Polish minister explained his scandalous demand
The Polish minister argued his scandalous behavior
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France fails its original plan for Ukraine
Ukraine will not be able to count on the entire volume of aid from France

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?