According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysz, Ukraine's accession to the European Union is not a matter of "to be or not to be", so he can make certain demands against this background.
Points of attention
- The Polish minister believes that his demand for the Volyn tragedy is the most honest approach.
- Ukraine's accession to the EU is not only an opportunity for development, but also a chance to increase GDP and other socio-economic indicators.
- The minister emphasized the importance of interstate relations and the actions of state institutions in the matter of exhumations.
The Polish minister argued his scandalous behavior
Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh is convinced that his demand to Ukraine regarding the Volyn tragedy is the most honest approach.
He also added that this will in no way affect the humanitarian or military support of Kyiv, because Warsaw also wants the defeat of Russia in this war.
The minister also drew attention to the fact that his position is currently supported by the Polish government, in particular Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense pointed out an important nuance
According to the minister, until he bows his head before the graves of those killed in Volyn, he does not want to make vague statements about Ukraine's plans in this matter.
The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense also complained that obtaining permits for exhumations by families does not meet the expectations of the Polish government.
In his opinion, these should be interstate relations with the involvement of state institutions from both sides.
More on the topic
