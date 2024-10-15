According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysz, Ukraine's accession to the European Union is not a matter of "to be or not to be", so he can make certain demands against this background.

The Polish minister argued his scandalous behavior

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh is convinced that his demand to Ukraine regarding the Volyn tragedy is the most honest approach.

He also added that this will in no way affect the humanitarian or military support of Kyiv, because Warsaw also wants the defeat of Russia in this war.

We have helped and are helping unconditionally where people's lives are at stake and where we believe we can help Russia lose the war. Joining the EU is not "to be or not to be" for Ukraine, it is an opportunity for development, for higher GDP growth, it is their chance. We can condition this development and, in addition to the conditions set by the EU, we can set our own ethical and historical condition for Volyn. Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh Head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland

The minister also drew attention to the fact that his position is currently supported by the Polish government, in particular Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense pointed out an important nuance

According to the minister, until he bows his head before the graves of those killed in Volyn, he does not want to make vague statements about Ukraine's plans in this matter.

At the same time, there is one important thing that I want to clarify — the question of exhumations is not a question of Polish families against Ukraine, it is a question of the actions of the Ukrainian state against the Polish state, — said Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense also complained that obtaining permits for exhumations by families does not meet the expectations of the Polish government.

In his opinion, these should be interstate relations with the involvement of state institutions from both sides.