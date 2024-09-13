Ammunition for the AFU. Poland will provide 100 million euros for the initiative of the Czech Republic

Poland will allocate 100 million euros to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian army. Half of the amount will be provided in 2024, and the rest in the following year.
Points of attention
- Poland commits 100 million euros in support of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian army over the next two years.
- Issues in transferring funds for ammunition procurement were encountered following the arrest of the former head of the Polish Government Agency of Strategic Reserves.
- The Czech Republic is sourcing artillery ammunition for Ukraine from various countries including Turkey, with procurement costs and challenges being highlighted.
- The transparency of the ammunition purchase process by the Czech Republic, along with the involvement of European partners, demonstrates efforts to support Ukraine amidst geopolitical tensions.
- Details emerge about the procurement process, revealing pricing discrepancies and the necessity for transparency in supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslav Sikorsky, during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiga, in Kyiv.
He added that this year's Warsaw tranche is being delayed because the previous head of the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, which deals with such issues, is detained in London under an international arrest warrant.
The former head of the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, Michal Kuchmerovskyi, was recently arrested in London on a Polish arrest warrant. In the Republic of Poland, he is accused of committing corruption crimes.
What is known about the purchase and transfer of artillery ammunition by the Czech Republic to Ukraine
It is noted that until recently, information regarding the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine by the coalition of European partners led by the Czech Republic was not disclosed.
It was only known that ammunition is purchased in countries that also have close ties with Russia.
However, the Czech Czechoslovak Group was forced to confirm that it buys part of the ammunition for Ukraine from Turkey.
Representatives of the Czechoslovak Group note that among Czech officials and the media, documents with price proposals for 155-mm high-explosive artillery shells costing 2.7 thousand dollars per piece are being circulated.
However, as part of the Czech initiative, ammunition is purchased at a price of 3.2 thousand dollars per unit.
