Ammunition for the AFU. Poland will provide 100 million euros for the initiative of the Czech Republic

Poland will allocate 100 million euros to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian army. Half of the amount will be provided in 2024, and the rest in the following year.

Poland will support the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces

We support the Czech initiative and are ready to allocate 50 million euros for it this year and 50 million euros next year. Share

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslav Sikorsky, during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiga, in Kyiv.

He added that this year's Warsaw tranche is being delayed because the previous head of the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, which deals with such issues, is detained in London under an international arrest warrant.

But we will solve this problem, and the transfer of funds will take place this year. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The former head of the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, Michal Kuchmerovskyi, was recently arrested in London on a Polish arrest warrant. In the Republic of Poland, he is accused of committing corruption crimes.

What is known about the purchase and transfer of artillery ammunition by the Czech Republic to Ukraine

It is noted that until recently, information regarding the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine by the coalition of European partners led by the Czech Republic was not disclosed.

It was only known that ammunition is purchased in countries that also have close ties with Russia.

However, the Czech Czechoslovak Group was forced to confirm that it buys part of the ammunition for Ukraine from Turkey.

It is emphasized that the company was forced to reveal the supplier in response to attempts of informational attacks in its own direction. Share

Representatives of the Czechoslovak Group note that among Czech officials and the media, documents with price proposals for 155-mm high-explosive artillery shells costing 2.7 thousand dollars per piece are being circulated.

However, as part of the Czech initiative, ammunition is purchased at a price of 3.2 thousand dollars per unit.