The USA turned to China with a secret request regarding Ukraine
States ask China to put pressure on North Korea
Source:  CNN

Official Washington called on Beijing to influence North Korea so that Kim Jong-un would return the troops sent to Russia for further participation in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Language barrier with the Russian troops poses a significant challenge for the North Korean soldiers in implementing operations.
  • Concerns arise over Beijing's support for the Russian military-industrial complex and its potential unwillingness to obstruct North Korea's plans.
  • Speculations suggest that the number of North Korean troops engaged in the conflict may increase, further complicating the situation in Ukraine.

According to an insider of the publication, the team of American leader Joe Biden called on China, which maintains relations with Pyongyang, to intervene and pressure North Korea to return its troops.

Moreover, it is indicated that Jake Sullivan, the US President's National Security Adviser, has instructed to organize additional efforts.

First of all, it is said that Washington's allies will also have to contact the People's Republic of China "regarding our concern about the DPRK sending troops to Russia and its consequences."

However, anonymous sources say that the White House is "not optimistic" that official Beijing will stand in the way of North Korea's plans — particularly because it supports the Russian military-industrial complex.

North Korean soldiers have already arrived in Ukraine

Western intelligence reports that a "small number" of North Korean invaders who previously arrived in Russia for training are already in Ukraine.

According to one of the anonymous sources, official Washington still has no confirmation of the direct presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.

However, it recently became known that most of the North Korean military sent to the aggressor country are special forces. According to insiders, it is currently difficult to assess their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Foreign experts have already announced a forecast that at least some of the North Korean soldiers will desert from their units as soon as they enter the battlefield.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the language barrier with the Russian invaders will be a huge obstacle to the implementation of operations. It was also possible to learn that the number of North Korean troops involved in the Russian war against Ukraine "may increase."

