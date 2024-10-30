Presidential elections in the USA. Ballot boxes were set on fire in two states

A few days before the presidential elections in the USA on October 28, hundreds of ballots in ballot boxes were set on fire. In particular, this happened in Portland (Oregon) and Vancouver (Washington).

What is known about the burning of ballot boxes in the USA

According to the media, the police noticed a "suspicious car" Volvo S-60 (2001-2004 years) near the arson site in Portland and declared it wanted.

The next day, the law enforcement officers reported that the found incendiary devices had the inscriptions "Release the Gas".

Elections administrators in Clark County, Wash. just sent these images of ballots burned in Vancouver's ballot box arson. Officials are drying out the ballots, then sorting through them to identify voters who have yet to seek a replacement ballot. pic.twitter.com/EvnGbNWfwX — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) October 30, 2024

CNN has reached out for confirmation, but police in both states have yet to confirm the report, sending the evidence over for examination.

Portland police spokesman Mike Banner said the incendiary devices found linked the fires to a similar incident on Oct. 8 in Vancouver, where a ballot box was also set on fire.

Multnomah County Sheriff Jessica Vega Pederson added that a new ballot box has already been installed in Portland, and law enforcement officers in both counties will increase patrols at the ballot boxes.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.