Military aircraft and the presidential limousine. Trump received increased protection during the election campaign

Trump's staff requested military aircraft and additional Secret Service protection for the former president after the two assassination attempts. Biden said to "give him whatever he needs."

Trump will be protected by military aircraft during rallies

President Joe Biden's administration responded to Trump's staff's request for increased security, prompted by two attacks and threats from Iran.

I told the department to give him whatever he needed. Joe Biden President of the USA

The newspaper noted that the attacks on Trump were connected to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Iran is considered the main source of threats, and the US has already sent a warning at the highest level to the Iranian government.

The request for enhanced protection contains:

increased funding of local law enforcement agencies;

access to the federal workforce;

additional funding for the Secret Service;

temporary airspace restrictions;

access to presidential class armored limousines;

bulletproof glass for protection during performances;

military aviation.

The requests came after intelligence briefings on threats from Iran.

President Biden has directed the Secret Service to provide the highest level of protection for former President Trump, White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt said. Share

National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said the U.S. had been monitoring Iranian threats against Trump for years, starting when he was president after the killing of Soleimani, the general who led the country's regional military activities.