Military aircraft and the presidential limousine. Trump received increased protection during the election campaign

Trump's staff requested military aircraft and additional Secret Service protection for the former president after the two assassination attempts. Biden said to "give him whatever he needs."
Trump will be protected by military aircraft during rallies
President Joe Biden's administration responded to Trump's staff's request for increased security, prompted by two attacks and threats from Iran.
The newspaper noted that the attacks on Trump were connected to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Iran is considered the main source of threats, and the US has already sent a warning at the highest level to the Iranian government.
The request for enhanced protection contains:
increased funding of local law enforcement agencies;
access to the federal workforce;
additional funding for the Secret Service;
temporary airspace restrictions;
access to presidential class armored limousines;
bulletproof glass for protection during performances;
military aviation.
The requests came after intelligence briefings on threats from Iran.
National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said the U.S. had been monitoring Iranian threats against Trump for years, starting when he was president after the killing of Soleimani, the general who led the country's regional military activities.
These threats stem from Iran's desire to avenge the assassination of Qassem Soleimani. "We consider this a matter of national and internal security of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats," Savett said. — If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who have served in the past, Iran will face serious consequences.
