US citizen Ryan Routh has never served in the International Legion of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has no relation to the unit. Rumors about this in some media are untrue, the legion said in a statement. Share

The Kremlin will use the alleged assassination attempt on Trump against Ukraine

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, notes, after the assassination attempt on Trump, the media drew attention to the fact that the suspect supported Ukraine, the Azov Regiment, and also visited Kyiv several times.

In particular, he is also associated with an organization that was involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine and Taiwan.

This incident is already becoming a topic for Russian propaganda. In the future, the enemy will launch a series of conspiracy theories about the "Ukrainian trail" . Of course, all this is a lie. But information confrontation is a component of war, Kovalenko explained. Share

According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, allegedly expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.

Root has also been active in allegedly criticizing Trump on social media and supporting Democrats. In 2002, he was arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly reaching for a firearm. In addition, he was accused of not paying taxes.

We will remind, on September 15, there was a shooting near the Trump West Palm Beach golf club of the US presidential candidate from the Republicans, Donald Trump, in Florida.

Secret Service agents saw the muzzle of an assault rifle stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.