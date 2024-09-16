The DIU International Legion denied the information that Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, served in the International Legion.
Points of attention
- Ryan Root was never part of the International Legion of GUR, as some media outlets have claimed.
- An assassination attempt on Trump can be used by the Kremlin to spread propaganda against Ukraine.
- The suspect allegedly supported Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.
- Ryan Root has a history of tax evasion charges and gun arrests.
- The shooting near Trump's golf club did not affect the US presidential candidate.
Ryan Root is not affiliated with the DIU International Legion
The Kremlin will use the alleged assassination attempt on Trump against Ukraine
As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, notes, after the assassination attempt on Trump, the media drew attention to the fact that the suspect supported Ukraine, the Azov Regiment, and also visited Kyiv several times.
In particular, he is also associated with an organization that was involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine and Taiwan.
According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, allegedly expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.
Root has also been active in allegedly criticizing Trump on social media and supporting Democrats. In 2002, he was arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly reaching for a firearm. In addition, he was accused of not paying taxes.
We will remind, on September 15, there was a shooting near the Trump West Palm Beach golf club of the US presidential candidate from the Republicans, Donald Trump, in Florida.
Secret Service agents saw the muzzle of an assault rifle stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.
