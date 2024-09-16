The Kremlin will use the new assassination attempt on Trump for propaganda against Ukraine

Russia will use the alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump for propaganda against Ukraine. In particular, the Kremlin will launch versions related to the "Ukrainian trail".

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, notes, after the assassination attempt on Trump, the media drew attention to the fact that the suspect supported Ukraine, the Azov Regiment, and also visited Kyiv several times.

In particular, he is also associated with an organization that was involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine and Taiwan.

This incident is already becoming a topic for Russian propaganda. In the future, the enemy will launch a series of conspiracy theories about the "Ukrainian trail" . Of course, all this is a lie. But information confrontation is a component of war, Kovalenko explained. Share

What is known about the alleged assassination attempt on Trump on September 15

On September 15, there was a shooting near the golf club of the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Republican Donald Trump Trump West Palm Beach in Florida.

Secret Service agents saw the muzzle of an assault rifle stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.

At the same time, the special services, in particular the FBI, reported that after this shooting they were investigating a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

US President Joe Biden praised the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement after the incident, saying he was "relieved" to hear Trump was unharmed.

According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.

Root also actively criticized Trump on social media and supported Democrats. In 2002, he was arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly reaching for a firearm. In addition, he was accused of not paying taxes.